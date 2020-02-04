Bowling Green sweeps South Warren

The Bowling Green Lady Purples and Purples picked up district wins over South Warren Tuesday night.

On the girls' side, the Lady Purples beat the Lady Spartans 47-35 to improve to 19-5. Bowling Green has now won 10 straight.

The Lady Spartans fall to 11-13.

Next up:

Lady Purples vs ACS, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Spartans at Greenwood, Friday at 6:00 p.m.

On the boys' side, the Purples defeated the Spartans 72-64. Bowling Green is now 20-4 this season and 6-2 in district play.

South Warren now sits at 13-11.

Next up:

Purples vs John Hardin, Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Spartans at Greenwood, Friday at 7:30 p.m.