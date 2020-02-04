Bowling Green sweeps South Warren

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- The Bowling Green Lady Purples and Purples picked up district wins over South Warren Tuesday night.
On the girls' side, the Lady Purples beat the Lady Spartans 47-35 to improve to 19-5. Bowling Green has now won 10 straight.
The Lady Spartans fall to 11-13.
Next up:
Lady Purples vs ACS, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Spartans at Greenwood, Friday at 6:00 p.m.
On the boys' side, the Purples defeated the Spartans 72-64. Bowling Green is now 20-4 this season and 6-2 in district play.
South Warren now sits at 13-11.
Next up:
Purples vs John Hardin, Friday at 8:00 p.m.
Spartans at Greenwood, Friday at 7:30 p.m.