Boy Scouts of America Of Lincoln Heritage Council Recognition Dinner

Saturday night hundreds of volunteers from over sixty four counties gathered inside the banquet room at the Corvette Museum to honor members of different councils.

The Dinner helps recognize volunteers in the council who find ways to give back to kids in different counties.

Jason Pierce of the Lincoln Heritage Council explained the importance of the event and why it means so much to him.

"This is our night to shine. This is our chance to celebrate each other as volunteers, and let each other know as volunteers we need to continue to do the great work we are doing. There are lots of nights and weekends and sometimes tireless unrecognized efforts. Tonight's our night to recognize those volunteers, and say thank you." Said Pierce.

If you are interested in getting your child involved visit

Boy Scouts of America.