Boys and Girls All-Fourth Region Teams Announced

The All-Region Teams for Boys and Girls basketball has been announced. Players and coaches selected were voted upon by 4th Region coaches.

Boys' All-Fouth Region:

Player of the Year: Dre Boyd (Warren Central)

Coach of the Year: Warren Cunningham (Barren County)

1st Team:

Dre Boyd (Warren Central)

Isaiah Mason (Bowling Green)

Nik Sorrell (Glasgow)

Aden Nyekan (Barren County)

Anthony Woodward (Logan County)

2nd Team:

Cade Stinnett (Greenwood)

Jose Nazario (Logan County)

Ben Carroll (Greenwood)

Boston Devore (Metcalfe County)

Jaden Franklin (Glasgow)

3rd Team:

Mason Shirley (ACS)

Turner Buttry (Bowling Green)

DeMarco Chatman (Franklin-Simpson)

Noah Stansbury (Greenwood)

Kobe Brents (Warren Central)

Girls' All-Fourth Region:

Player of Year: Ashanti Gore (Glasgow)

Coach of Year: Joe Hood (Warren Central)

1st Team:

Ashanti Gore (Glasgow)

Elizabeth Bertram (Barren County)

Keyozdon Jones (Bowling Green)

Paige Vanzant (Logan County)

Lucy Patterson (Warren East)

2nd Team:

Anzley Adwell (Glasgow)

Star Marcum (Russell County)

Brooke Stevenson (South Warren)

Meadow Tisdale (Bowling Green)

Saniyah Shelton (Bowling Green)

3rd Team:

Leia Trinh (Greenwood)

LynKaylah James (Bowling Green)

Anatasia Dowlen (Russellville)

Taylor Enlow (South Warren)

Amiyah Collier (Russellville)