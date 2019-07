Brantly Bray was named baseball head coach for Allen County-Scottsville High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Bray takes over the Patriots program after serving as an assistant the past two seasons.

Bray graduated from Allen County-Scottsville in 2012. During his time as a player, Bray helped lead the Patriots to District 15 titles in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Bray also played baseball at the University of the Cumberlands from 2012 until he graduated in 2017.