Briggs, Dieudonne Earn C-USA Weekly Honors Following Debut Weekend

Following a stellar debut weekend on The Hill, WKU Volleyball’s Paige Briggs and Nadia Dieudonne (jew-duh-nay) have been recognized by Conference USA for their impressive performances. Briggs was tabbed the league’s Freshman of the Week while Dieudonne earned Setter of the Week recognition.

With the help of the pair of newcomers, the Lady Toppers are off to a 3-0 start and won the Toledo Blue & Gold Tournament title over the weekend.

In her first match with the Red and White, Dieudonne delivered a 20-20 double-double showing with 54 assists and 20 digs. Her performance marked the first of the sort since Jessica Lucas achieved the feat on Sept. 16, 2016.

Playing in all 11 weekend sets, Dieudonne finished with 130 assists and 35 digs to average a double double in her first three matches of the season. The junior transfer averaged 11.82 assists per set to go along with a 3.18 digs per set reading. The Toledo Blue & Gold Tournament MVP posted a .412 attack percentage of her own and facilitated the WKU offense to a collective .320 clip.

A true freshman, Briggs made her impact felt immediately over the weekend. The Ortonville, Mich., native posted double-digit kills in all three weekend victories while recording two double-double performances. A Toledo Blue & Gold All-Tournament Team selection as well, Briggs delivered 44 weekend kills, 34 digs, four aces, three assists and two blocks to go along with her scorching .336 hitting clip from the outside. At the service line, Briggs was solid, notching a .920 service rate while owning a .963 serve-receive mark.

Briggs averaged 4.00 kills per set to go along with her 3.09 digs per set while playing all six rotations for the Lady Toppers.

WKU Volleyball will be back in action this Friday and Saturday as the team heads up the road to Louisville. Weekend play will open on Friday for the Red and White with matches against Arizona State (9:30 a.m.) and the host Cardinals (6:30 p.m.). The Lady Toppers will conclude the outing on Saturday with a contest against Tennessee Tech at 12:30 p.m.