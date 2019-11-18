Briggs Earns Seventh C-USA Freshman of the Week Honor

For the seventh time this season, WKU Volleyball’s Paige Briggs has been selected as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week. The Ortonville, Mich., native collected seven of the possible 12 awards of the season as WKU finished with 19 accolades throughout the 2019 campaign.

In the last week, No. 19 WKU Volleyball swept its final two matches of the regular season to finish C-USA play a perfect 14-0 and secure the outright regular season championship. With three-set sweeps over Louisiana Tech and UAB in front of an incredible Diddle Arena crowd, the Lady Toppers added their NCAA-best 19th and 20th sweeps of the season.

With those victories, WKU has now won an NCAA-best 28 matches and has grown its win streak to 24-consecutive contests – the second longest stretch in the country and program history.

Briggs delivered another solid weekend for the Lady Toppers as she posted her 14th double double off the season Thursday night to help WKU knock off a feisty Louisiana Tech squad. The rookie tallied 12 kills and 12 digs before following that up with a 13-dig outing in Saturday’s finale against UAB. Briggs struck for 25 weekend digs and 15 combined kills while operating at a .279 clip. In serve-receive, the rookie turned in a 92-percent success rate. Briggs averaged 4.17 digs per set, 2.83 points per set, 2.50 kills per set and 0.50 blocks per set as WKU closed the regular season with a record of 28-1.

With this week’s award, WKU finished with 19 awards through the 12 weeks of distribution. Briggs is tied with Rice’s Nicole Lennon for the most awards of any sort this season at seven. Nadia Dieudonne finished with six Setter of the Week nods while Lauren Matthews added four Offensive Player of the Week accolades. Sophia Cerino and Logan Kael each brought in a Defensive Player of the Week honor as well.

Nineteen weekly awards are a new season-high for WKU since joining Conference USA prior to the 2014 volleyball campaign, surpassing the previous record of 16 set back in 2017.