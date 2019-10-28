Briggs and Dieudonne Repeat as C-USA Award Winners

WKU Volleyball’s Nadia Dieudonne and Paige Briggs have each been recognized for the fifth time this season as the Conference USA Setter of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, for the second-straight week the league office announced Monday. The duo’s week nine contributions helped the No. 23-ranked Lady Toppers to their 19th-straight win while pushing the best start in program history out to 23-1.

Nadia Dieudonne delivered one of her best weeks yet with her pair of week nine performances as WKU continued to add upon the best start in program history at 23-1. In Friday night’s sweep at UAB, Dieudonne and the Lady Topper offense connected for kills on 52.8 percent of the junior transfer’s sets as the team registered a season-best hitting percentage at .458. Dieudonne followed that up with a 49-assist performance in WKU’s sweep at Charlotte. Her 49 assists tied for the most across the NCAA in a three-set match this season as WKU operated at a .315 clip on the match. The Louisville, Ky., native added 12 digs, three kills, two blocks and an ace on the weekend. Dieudonne averaged 12.83 assists per set along with 2.00 digs per set as WKU pushed its sets-won streak to 18.

Paige Briggs continues to shine for WKU Volleyball match after match. Thanks to her week nine play, the Lady Toppers have added onto the program’s best-ever start at 23-1 while leading the nation in wins (23), sweeps (17), win streak (19). Briggs delivered an eight-kill, seven-dig outing at UAB Friday night, doing a bit of everything for the Tops. She turned around and put on a double-digit kill showing in WKU’s second sweep of the weekend, which came at Charlotte. Briggs would finish with 15 kills on 36 swings for a .333 clip while adding 12 digs for her 11th double double of the season. The freshman finished with 3.83 kills per set, 3.17 digs per set, 0.33 blocks per set and 4.17 points per set as WKU continues to dominant. Briggs finished with a .352 hitting clip across WKU’s pair of big wins while finding the floor for 23 kills along the way.

With this week’s awards from Dieudonne and Briggs, WKU has now collected 15 awards through the first nine weeks of distribution. The Lady Toppers are the only team in the league that has earned an award each week and is also the lone squad to have players recognized for each of the four awards.

Stellar performances from both Dieudonne and Briggs helped lead the Lady Toppers to an NCAA-best 23rd win with the pair of week nine sweeps. With 19-straight victories, WKU has also matched the fourth-longest win streak in program history.

The squad will return home for one of its three remaining matches Friday as UTEP comes to town for the 6 p.m. CT tilt.