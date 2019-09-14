Hilltoppers fall to Cardinals 38-21

WKU had a better outing in the second half of Saturday's Music City Showdown against Louisville in Nashville. Unfortunately, the Hilltoppers couldn't overcome its first-half deficit, as the Cardinals defeated WKU 38-21.

The Hilltoppers found themselves trailing 31-7 at halftime. Western's lone touchdown came from a 77-yard pass from Steven Duncan to Joshua Simon late in the first quarter.

Duncan tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half, finishing the game 25 of 47 for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hilltopper running back Gaej Walker, after having back-to-back 100-yard games, finished Saturday with merely 41-yards on 14 carries.

Lousiville quarterback Malik Cunningham hame finished with 119 yards through the air and had 46-yards rushing.

The biggest playmaker for the Cardinals was receiver Tutu Atwell, who had 141 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

WKU will get a bye week before hosting Alabama-Birmingham in Conference USA matchup on September 28.

Louisville will travel to Florida State to face the Seminoles on September 21.