Clubb Resigns as BGHS Basketball Coach

Coach Derrick Clubb has submitted his resignation as head coach of the

Bowling Green High School boys basketball team. He will remain at BGHS as a teacher.

In conversation with Principal Kyle McGraw, Coach Clubb said, “This is

a dad decision. I have two small kids and they are starting to get

involved in things. I can’t get these times back.” Clubb also shared

that he intends to finish his Rank 1 education certification during

this time.

Coach Clubb will be communicating his decision to the Purples

Basketball Team, however, the team continues to observe KHSAA dead

period and will not meet together.

Principal Kyle McGraw says, “I’d like to thank Coach Clubb for his

dedication to Bowling Green High School basketball as the head coach

for the past three seasons and for years prior to that as an

assistant. In the coming weeks, we will work diligently to find the

next leader of the program.”

The BGHS Head Basketball Coach job opening will be posted to the

district website soon.