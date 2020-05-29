Coaches react to return dates for high school sports

On Thursday, May 29, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Board of Control announced the return dates for high school sports.

"There was a lot of excitement I think for both our coaches and our players," Jeff Griffith, the head football coach for Warren East said. "I think that was probably how everyone felt across the state."

The KHSAA made several approvals during Thursday's meeting. The Board of Control approved the current dead period will end on Monday, June 1. Teams can hold meetings in groups of 10 or fewer from June 1-14. Practices and workouts are still not allowed during that time.

Coach Griffith said he and his staff will send a majority of those meeting days to get players up to date on paperwork such as physicals.

"We get an opportunity to get back in front of our players face-to-face," Griffith said.

Teams can begin workouts on June 15 while still following state guidelines. Workout can only be groups of 10 or fewer. Coach Griffith said getting his players back and shape will be a major point of emphasis when the team returns.

"We've not had organized workouts since the middle of March," Griffith said. "You know it's difficult to work out, for anybody, individually. It's a lot easier to go workout, and run, and lift, and do those things when you're around a group of people."

The summer dead period that runs from June 25 to July 9 has been canceled. Coach Griffith said he and many coaches were hoping the KHSAA would end the Summer dead period based on how long the current dead period has lasted.

"We don't have to start up here June 15 and then go for two weeks and then shut it back down and have to start over again," Giffith said.

For the full list of approvals and guidelines from the KHSAA click here.

Coaches, like Griffith, they're mainly just ready to see their players once again.

"You can't replace that face to face interaction and it's one of those things where, you know, you enjoy being around your players and hopefully they enjoy being around you," Giffith said. "We've got a good group of kids that I enjoy being around so I'm looking forward to that."

