Coach's Corner: Barren County's Piper Lindsey

By  | 
Posted:

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) --- On this week's edition of Coach's Corner, 13 Sports Hunter Smith meets up Trojanettes coach Piper Lindsey.

The pair discuss the season so far for Barren County and preview the Trojanettes Friday night matchup against Allen County-Scottsville.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus