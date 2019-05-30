Conference USA Announces 2019 Football Television Selections

Conference USA announced today the complete television selections for the 2019 football season, and the WKU Hilltoppers have 11 of 12 games currently slated for national broadcasts on the ESPN family of networks as well as Stadium.

WKU’s 12-game schedule will feature eight games on ESPN Plus including the 2019 home opener against Central Arkansas on August 29 at 6:30 p.m.

ESPN+ offers fans thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks. This includes hundreds of MLB, NHL and MLS games, Grand Slam tennis, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf, college sports, international rugby, cricket, the full library of ESPN Films (including 30 for 30) and more. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year).

The Hilltoppers will be featured three times on Stadium including one game exclusively on Stadium on Facebook.

Stadium is the original multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and events, extensive highlights, classic games, original programming, and daily live studio programming. Stadium includes a 24/7 linear feed distributed across both digital and broadcast platforms, as well as a comprehensive array of on-demand (VOD) digital content including additional live games and events.

WKU’s game at Arkansas on Nov. 9 is the lone game without a TV selection at this time. Broadcast and kickoff information for that game will be announced at a later date.

2019 WKU Football TV Schedule

Aug. 29 – Central Arkansas – ESPN+

Sept. 7 – at FIU* – ESPN+

Sept. 14 – vs. Louisville – Stadium

Sept. 28 – UAB* - ESPN+

Oct. 5 – at Old Dominion* - ESPN+

Oct. 12 – Army – Stadium

Oct. 19 – Charlotte* - ESPN+

Oct. 26 – at Marshall* - Stadium on Facebook

Nov. 2 – Florida Atlantic* – ESPN+

Nov. 9 – at Arkansas – TBD

Nov. 23 – at Southern Miss* - ESPN+

Nov. 30 – Middle Tennessee* - ESPN+

The Hilltoppers open the campaign with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, August 29 vs. Central Arkansas in the debut of new head coach Tyson Helton. Season tickets are on sale for the 2019 season and start as low as $85 per seat. The Big Red Family Plan returns in 2019 and includes four season tickets in Section 325 for only $220 – just $9 per person, per game.