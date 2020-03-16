Conference USA Cancels All Spring Sport Competition/Championships

Conference USA has elected to cancel all spring sport competition and championships this season, effective immediately.

Conference USA’s statement on the cancellation of spring sport competitions and championships: pic.twitter.com/av5xvPQdch — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 17, 2020

The decision was voted on unanimously by the conference board of directors to end the league's spring competition sports.

The conference had made the decision to postpone the spring season back on March 12 shortly after the cancellation of the Conference USA Basketball Tournament.