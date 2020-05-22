Craig Pippen named head coach for Lady Scotties' Basketball

Craig Pippen, who spent last season as an assistant for the Lady Scotties, has been named the new head coach for Glasgow Girls Basketball.

"It's a great opportunity. I'm really excited," Pippen said. "The school is rich in tradition from both an athletic standpoint and an academic standpoint."

Pippen is excited to get started and ready to get back in the gym with his team.

"My philosophy - we want to push the ball up the floor; we want to press a lot. We want to get out and go. A lot of transition offense. From a program standpoint," he said, "it's just play hard, play smart, and play together."

Every new head coach coming in wants to establish a type of culture that leads to success. One area Pippen said he's going to emphasize is that hard work is not a skill; it is a choice.

"You have to be willing to go 100% in practice and that needs to translate into the game," Pippen said. "We're going to pride our program and staple it on hard work."

Pippen brings an impressive resume with him. Pippen served as a head coach from 1997 to 2019. From 1997 to 2002, Pippen was the head coach of the Richmond Model High School boys' basketball team. During his time at RMHS, Pippen won the Bluegrass Conference Championship and was named Coach of the Year.

Pippen coached the boys' basketball team at Danville High School from 2002 to 2007. Pippen won a district title and was a 12th Region Semifinalist in 2005.

Before coming to Glasgow, Pippen served as the girls' basketball head coach for Russell County from 2007 to 2019. Pippen took home district the district championship each year from 2010 to 2019 while compiling a district record of 73-13. In 2017, Pippen led Russell County to the 4th Region Championship and a trip to the KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen. Pippen’s accolades while at Russell County include 2011 KABC Century Club Award Recipient -200 wins, 2018 KABC Century Award Recipient -300 wins, and 2018 KABC 4th Region Coach of the Year.

Pippen takes over for Justin Stinson, who resigned after last season.