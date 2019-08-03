Curtis Turley Inducted into Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame

Former area basketball coach Curtis Turley was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Turley spent 32 years coaching high school basketball in the bluegrass state. During his career, Turley put together a record of 624-321. His win total ranks in the top 15 of the KHSAA's all-time coaching list.

Turley led four different teams to the State Sweet 16 including Warren Central. Turley coached the Dragons from 1980-1985. Turley also coached the Greenwood Gators from 1995-1997 and the Warren East Raiders in 2008.

Turley Graduated from WKU in 1976 and served as the women's basketball director of operations in 2011 and served as an assistant coach in 2012.

