Day Three-Little League Baseball District Tourney

Owensboro, Ky. (WBKO) --- Scores from the third day of the Little League Baseball District Tournament in Owensboro, Kentucky.

10-Year-Old Division:
Warren County North---16
Hopkins County---1

Warren County South---20
Franklin-Simpson---5

Bowling Green East---14
Daviess County---4

The semifinals for the 10-year-old division will take place Monday with Warren County Noth will face Warren County South at 5:00 p.m. and Bowling Green East will play Owensboro Southern at 7:00 p.m.

11-Year-Old Division:
Warren County North---16
Franklin-Simpson---1

12-Year-Old Division:
Warren County North---7
Warren County South---0

 
