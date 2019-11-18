DeAngelo Malone Named to 2019 Ted Hendricks Award Watch List

WKU Football junior DeAngelo Malone was named to the 2019 Ted Hendricks Award Watch List, which honors the top defensive end in college football. The Atlanta, Ga., native is one of 43 players on the watch list, including only 1-of-3 from Conference USA.

Malone has enjoyed a breakout campaign in his third year on The Hill. He leads the WKU defense in solo tackles (44), tackles for loss (18), sacks (nine) and quarterback hurries (15), while ranking second to linebacker Kyle Bailey with 76 total tackles. He has at least one tackle for loss in 9-of-10 games (including multiple TFL's in four games), as well as multiple sacks and quarterback hurries in three contests.

Malone leads all C-USA defenders with 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks on the season, while among FBS players he is tied for second in TFL's and 11th in quarterback takedowns. His 7.6 total tackles per game ranks tied for 86th among FBS defenders, which leads all linemen in the nation. The next-best trench defender is tied for 181st in the country with 6.5 per game.

With 18 tackles for loss through the Hilltoppers' first 10 games, Malone is only one away from passing the program's FBS Era (dating back to 2009) record of 18.5 by Quanterus Smith in 2012. Reaching the 20-mark would put him in the top 10 for a single-season in program history.

With nine sacks, Malone ranks second in the program's FBS Era behind Smith's mark of 12.5 in that same 2012 campaign. With a 10th sack, he would become only the fourth WKU defender in the program's 101-season history to reach the single-year double-digit mark.

The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football's first three-time All-American. Since it's inaugural year of 2002, on-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria to determine the recipient. The 2019 winner will be announced on Dec. 11.