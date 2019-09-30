Dieudonne Collects Third C-USA Setter of the Week Nod

For the second-consecutive week and third time this season, WKU Volleyball setter Nadia Dieudonne has been named the Conference USA Setter of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. The junior transfer averaged 11.67 assists per set across the Lady Toppers’ 2-0 week as the squad extended its win streak to 11-straight.

Dieudonne facilitated the Red and White’s offense to a collective .378 hitting percentage across a pair of sweeps during the fifth week of the season. With two more sweeps, WKU is up to an NCAA-best 11 three-set wins on the season.

On Tuesday evening, the Tops concluded their non-conference slate with a 3-0 win over Austin Peay as Dieudonne led the Lady Toppers to a .400 hitting percentage – the first time the team hit .400 or above this season. The Louisville, Ky., native notched 33 assists as 49.3-percent of her sets found the floor for kills by her teammates.

Dieudonne would add 37 assists in WKU’s C-USA-opening sweep of Southern Miss on Sunday as 45.1-percent of her sets went down for kills with the Tops recording a .358 hitting clip. Dieudonne would go on to add 11 digs and three kills along with a pair of blocks. Her two blocks against the Golden Eagles marked her sixth multi-block outing of the season. She would also go errorless from the service line, resulting in numerous scoring runs for the Tops.

Earning her third weekly award of the 2019 campaign with the Setter of the Week nod, Dieudonne now owns three of the five awards in the category this season. Through five weeks of weekly awards, WKU Volleyball has collected eight accolades with four different players earning recognition.

Head coach Travis Hudson and company are in action on The Hill again this weekend with a pair of C-USA foes coming to town. Friday night, Middle Tennessee will visit for the first contest in a home-and-home series. First serve against the Blue Raiders (6-9) is slated for 6 p.m. CT. On Sunday, Marshall (11-4) will come to town for a noon CT matchup.