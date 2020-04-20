Duncan enters transfer portal

Western Kentucky quarterback, Steven Duncan, is leaving the hill.

The redshirt junior announced on Twitter his plan to graduate from WKU in May and play his final two years at another school.

Thank you WKU. Excited for the future. pic.twitter.com/LrqWqWkkv0 — Steven Duncan (@10Stevenduncan) April 20, 2020

Duncan won the starting job over grad transfer Ty Story prior to the start of the 2019 season. Duncan started the first three games before suffering a season-ending foot injury against Louisville. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility back in March.

Duncan appeared in nine games in 2018 and one game in 2017. He finishes his career on the hill with 1,863 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.