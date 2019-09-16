Duncan to miss several weeks with foot injury

WKU football head coach Tyson Helton announced Monday that starting quarterback Steven Duncan will be sidelined for several weeks with a right foot injury.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Hilltoppers 38-21 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

X-rays revealed Duncan to have a crack in his foot that will require doctors to insert a pin.

Helton said he is unsure of the timetable for Duncan's return.

"I don't know when he would return," Helton said. "But it's something that we felt like we needed to go ahead and do because of the injury."

Thankfully, the news comes during WKU's bye week, as the Hilltoppers don't play again until September 28, when WKU host Alabama-Birmingham.

Grad-transfer Ty Storey will likely be the frontrunner for the starting job, but Helton said he's keeping the competition open.

"I am going to leave it open still to those other guys to compete," Helton said. "So, we're going to leave it open and try and have the best plan against UAB."

Through the first three games of the season, Duncan has thrown for 790 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.