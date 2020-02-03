Elgedawy Earns C-USA Player of the Week Honors

Raneem Elgedawy's back-to-back double-doubles not only helped lead the Lady Tops to wins against FAU and FIU but also earned her the Conference USA Player of the Week Award.

Against Florida Atlantic, Elgedawy recorded 28 points and 18 rebounds, including WKU's first 13 points of the game.

The junior followed up that performance with a 21 point and 14 rebound game against Florida International.

Elgedawy now as 10 double-doubles this season which ranks first in the conference and is tied for 23rd in the county. Elgedawy ranks 11th in program history with 21 career double-doubles.

This is the second time this season Elgedawy has been named player of the week and the third time in her career.

Next up for the Lady Tops is a pair of road games starting with Louisana Tech on Thursday followed by Southern Miss on Saturday. WKU is currently on a four-game win streak.