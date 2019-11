The South Warren Spartans defeated the Logan County Cougars 53-6 to close out the regular season 9-1. Logan County finishes 8-2.

The Spartans will now host the Greenwood Gators in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. That game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on November 8.

As for the Cougars, their first-round opponent for Class 4A is yet to be determined.