Final Day of the Mason Cup

Sunday at the Club at Old Stone was the final day of the second Mason Cup. Participants finished up the last day with an 18-hole round of singles match play.

Over the weekend, the 30 junior golfers were divided into two teams. One team was captained by Canon Claycomb, while the other was led by Michaela Morard.

Team Michaela entered Sunday with one-point led over Team Canon. However, Team Canon would take the singles round and go on to win 16 to 15 over Team Michaela.

While the event was a competition, it was more about raising money for a great cause.

"I'm just really happy how the whole week went," Canon Claycomb said. "All the players were super respectful and I'm so happy to call them my friends."

Funds raised from the Mason Cup go towards the American Junior Golf Associations ACE Grant program and the Mason Goodnight Foundation. The Mason Goodnight Foundation was started in 2017 after Mason passed away suddenly that same year.

The Mason Cup saw golfers that will soon be taking their talents to school like Alabama. Georgia Tech, and the University of Kentucky. The event also featured golfers from as far as Australia and Singapore.

"I could not be more happy or proud as a dad for Mason and what all Canon and Cooper (Claycomb) and all these kids have done for him," Jef Goodnight said. "This community making the second Mason Cup even better than the first is just mind-blowing."

The Mason Cup will return to the Club at Olde Stone next year and is penciled in for August 21-23.