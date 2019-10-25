Football Friday Night: Franklin-Simpson vs. Warren East

Updated: Fri 11:04 PM, Oct 25, 2019

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Franklin-Simpson defeats the Warren East Raiders on Friday with a final score of 48-21.

Franklin-Simpson will close the regular season against Glasgow.

Warren East will face Daviess County for their last game in the regular season.

 
