The Bowling Green Purples shut out the GreenWood Gators 39-0 on Friday night at the Swamp.

Bowling Green is now 6-2 this season, while Greenwood falls to 5-4.

The Purples will close out the regular season at home against Trinity (Louisville) on November 1.

As for the Gators, they wrap up the regular season on the road against John Hardin on November 1.