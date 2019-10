After having their 21 game win streak snapped by Bowling Green, South Warren started what could be a new win streak after defeating Greenwood.

The Gators would take a 9-8 lead into halftime after an interception by Greenwood's Andrew Hatcher set up a field goal for kicker Ben Patterson.

The Spartans would prove to be too much for the Gators in the second half, as South Warren goes on to win 38-16.