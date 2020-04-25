Former Hilltopper Basketball Star Center Chris Marcus Passes Away

Former WKU Hilltopper Basketball star center Chris Marcus passed away Thursday evening in his hometown of Charlotte, N.C. He was 40.

One of the most dominant Hilltopper big men ever, Marcus was chosen last year as one of the 15 finest players in program history as a representative of the WKU All-Century Team.

He received Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention honors in 2001 and 2002 and was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2001.

Marcus was also Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and ’01, as well as the league’s Newcomer of the Year in 2000.

In 2001, he led the nation in rebounding at 12.1 boards per game and was Sun Belt Conference Tournament MVP. He was a part of three NCAA Tournament teams.

The 7-foot-1 center scored 1,113 career points and pulled down 795 career rebounds, including 649 in his first two injury-free seasons.

In 2006, Marcus was named to the Sun Belt 30th Anniversary Team.

Additionally, Marcus ranks first in WKU history in blocks in a season (97, 2000-01), second in career blocks (214), fifth in career double-doubles (38), and sixth in career field-goal percentage (55.8 percent).

Information on arrangements is not yet available.