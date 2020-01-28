Former WKU volleyball great Alyssa Cavanaugh announces she's been cancer free for a year

Former WKU volleyball great Alyssa Cavanaugh posted on Twitter on Tuesday that she's been cancer free for a year.

Cavanaugh announced that she was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2018.

Her treatment and recovery efforts have received an enormous outpouring of support from the WKU community and the national volleyball community.

Cavanaugh earned All-American honors during her final season with WKU Volleyball in 2017.