Dream Big Camp Tipped Off at Live Hope Baptist Church

Former Warren Central and WKU student-athlete and current Seattle Seahawk George Fant gave back to the community he grew up in by hosting the George Fant Dream Big Basketball and Football Camp.

Boys ranging from the 3rd to 12th grade filed into the recreation center at Living Hope Baptist Church to participate in the free camp.

Saturday was designated to basketball as campers took part in multiple drills ranging from dribbling to shooting.

The camp featured a long list of volunteers including Tim Riley, who was Fant's head basketball coach at Warren Central. William Unseld, the current basketball head coach at Warren Central, also volunteered. Current WKU basketball player and Warren Central alum, Jared Savage, worked with campers as well.

Day two of the camp will move to the gridiron of Warren Central High School.