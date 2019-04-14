Glasgow Honors 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame Class

It was a very special Sunday afternoon at Glasgow High School as Glasgow honored its 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame class. Six new hall of fame members were honored in the high school's auditorium. Those recognized Sunday were class of 1974 alum Kay Bush. Chuck Jones, a 1976 graduate. Keith Mansfield from the class of 1980. 1989 Scotties' graduate Bryan Baysinger. Susan Bryant Knable from the class of 1996, and legendary coach Sam Royse.