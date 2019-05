Greenwood High School hosted the Class 3A Region 2 track meet Saturday.

The meet featured Bowling Green's Kristin Dent who won the Girls 800, 1600, and 3200-meter run.

Luke Spurrier, of South Warren, helped his relay team win the Boys 4x800 meter relay. Spurrier also won the 800-meter run and finished second in the 1600 meter run.

