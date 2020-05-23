Greenwood's Emily Morgan signs with Sewanee

Greenwood's Emily Morgan signed her letter of intent to play golf for Sewanee: The University of the South.

Morgan's signing took place in her front yard, with friends and family stopping by to witness her officially become a college golfer. Morgan was originally suppose to sign back in March until the COVID-19 pandemic kept students from returning to school. However, Morgan said having it at her house made it feel more special.

"Having it right now, under these circumstances, and just being able to have it out my house with all my close family and friends to come by, it made it even more special," Morgan said. "I'm surrounded by all the people who love me today and I couldn't ask for a better day."

Morgan was a six-year varsity letter golfer for the Lady Gators. Morgan capped her with All-Region Honors, First Team Academic All-State, advanced to the final round of the KHSAA state tournament, and was named the 2019 Kentucky Preps Golfer of the Year.

After playing golf for most of her life, Morgan said she didn't want to stop playing after high school.

"It just kind of felt like, why stop now," Morgan said.

Morgan began her recruiting process during her freshman and sophomore year of high school and eventually decided on Sewanee.

Morgan said she's looking forward to getting to travel for different golf tournaments. She is also excited about having a strong team environment.

"We had it here at Greenwood," Morgan said. I'm looking forward to continuing that on in college and have an even bigger golf family."