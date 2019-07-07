Gregorio Walks Off Whitecaps in 3-2 Win

Osmy Gregorio swatted a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Hot Rods to a 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods improved to 52-35 ahead of Monday afternoon’s series finale, which will have a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

After two scoreless innings to begin the game, West Michigan put runners on the corners with no outs against Bowling Green starter Easton McGee. However, he induced a lineout and a double play to keep the game scoreless.

In the bottom of the frame, the Hot Rods drew a pair of walks off West Michigan starter Hugh Smith and cashed in when Gregorio singled to left, scoring Nate Soria to give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, Soria was part of another rally against Smith. With one out, Soria lined a triple to right-center, then came home on a sacrifice fly by Ford Proctor, giving Bowling Green a two-run lead.

In the sixth, West Michigan finally broke through against McGee. Rey Rivera led off with a single and moved to second on an error. Following a bunt single by Wenceel Perez, Rivera came home on another error to cut the deficit in half. West Michigan had two men in scoring position, but McGee was able to get out of the inning with no further damage, keeping the Hot Rods in front 2-1.

In the seventh, though, McGee retired the first two batters he faced, but Parker Meadows connected on a solo homer, tying the game at two apiece.

Following two scoreless innings from Joel Peguero, the game remained 2-2 into the bottom of the ninth. Kevin Santiago singled with one out, then moved to second on a wild pitch. Following a fly out and an intentional walk, Gregorio rolled a single up the middle, scoring Santiago to secure the 3-2 win.

McGee went 7.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out five in a no-decision. Peguero (2-0) threw 2.0 innings, striking out three and not allowing a baserunner, earning the win.

Notes: This was Bowling Green’s fifth walk-off win of the season and second against West Michigan…Gregorio extended his hitting streak to nine games…He also collected his 13th multi-hit game and his third-consecutive three-hit contest…Soria collected his second career hit and first career extra-base hit…Betts homered for the second-straight night…The Hot Rods have been issued four intentional passes this season, two to Proctor…McGee worked 7.0 innings for the third time this season (and career)…The Hot Rods are 29-14 at home…They're 42-24 against right-handed starters in 2019…Bowling Green is 16-5 in day games…BG is 38-7 when they out-hit their opponents…Bowling Green is also 37-14 when scoring first…The Hot Rods will play the series finale tomorrow afternoon against the West Michigan Whitecaps, with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch…RHP Caleb Sampen (5-3, 3.19) will start for Bowling Green, while the Whitecaps will send RHP Brad Bass (1-0, 2.70)…Tomorrow is Merchandise Monday, featuring select discounted merchandise at the Body Shop team store…Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.