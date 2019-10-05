Hilltoppers shutdown Monarchs to earn 20-3 victory

The WKU Hilltoppers made a defensive statement against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Hilltoppers held the Monarchs to just 160 yards of total offense in WKU's 20-3 win.

Ty Storey finished 21 of 28 for 193 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

After two tough games, Gaej Walker rushed for 114 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown in the Hilltoppers win.

WKU improves to 3-2 this season and 3-0 in Conference USA.

Western will be back at home on October 12, when the Hilltoppers host Army.