Hilltoppers Add Football Game at Ohio State to 2023 Slate

The marquee games on WKU Football’s future scheduling continue to fill up, as the program announced Thursday a visit to Big Ten Conference power Ohio State in the 2023 season.

The Hilltoppers will travel to Ohio State on Sept. 16, 2023, to face the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

“We continually strive to play a compelling and challenging non-conference schedule, and Ohio State is certainly one of the most accomplished programs in the history of college football,” Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said. “Facing a program that has had elite success on a national level like Ohio State is an outstanding opportunity and will likely bring national television exposure. Columbus, Ohio, is also less than 350 miles from Bowling Green, enabling our fans to make the trip and support us in an exciting matchup in a historic collegiate football venue.”

Ohio State has won eight national championships along with 39 conference championships, including 37 Big Ten titles. The Buckeyes have played their home games at Ohio Stadium, also known as the Horseshoe, since 1922.

This will be the first-ever meeting between WKU and Ohio State.

The Hilltoppers will face at least one team from the Big Ten Conference each year between 2020-23. That includes a trip to Indiana in 2020, a home game with the Hoosiers and a visit to Michigan State in 2021, and another game at Indiana in 2022 before the meeting with Ohio State in 2023.

In addition to the announcement of the Ohio State game, WKU also announced Thursday date changes for two previously announced future contests.

The following are the new dates for those games:

WKU at Alabama – Aug. 31, 2024

WKU at South Florida – Sept. 21, 2024

The Hilltoppers open the 2019 campaign under first-year head coach Tyson Helton in exactly one week with a home game against Central Arkansas on Aug. 29 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.