Hilltoppers Add Reclassified Guard Jordan Rawls in 2019 Class

WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Thursday the signing of Jordan Rawls (6-2, Guard) in the 2019 class.

Rawls, who plays for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., was originally a member of the 2020 class but will reclassify to 2019 and join the Hilltoppers this summer.

“We’re glad to finally have Jordan join our family,” Stansbury said. “He brings a high skill level to our team, and there’s no question he has tremendous upside. I’ve known his father for a good portion of my life, so I know what kind of family he comes from. He has a terrific father and mother, and we’re excited to have him in our program.”

Rawls averaged 23 points and seven assists per game last season for Hamilton Heights, leading the Hawks to the National Association of Christian Athletics Division I national championship and a 34-4 record. It was the program’s third championship in four years.

He scored 22 points in the title game and had another game where he made nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 38 points.

Rawls is rated a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports ranked him the No. 80 player in the country in the 2020 class.

He averaged 11.9 points per game this spring on the AAU circuit for Team Thad, shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3-point range.

Rawls’ father, Keith, was a standout for Austin Peay in the late 80s when Stansbury was an assistant for the Governors.