Hilltoppers Air It Out In Annual Red vs. White Spring Game

In his introductory press conference, WKU head football coach Tyson Helton promised that his Hilltoppers would throw it deep, and throw it often. After what his team showed on Saturday in the annual Red vs. White Spring Game, it’s safe to say he has lived up to that promise so far.

The Red and White teams combined for 612 passing yards on the day with four receivers tallying 95 yards or better, and the offenses racked up nearly 700 yards overall as the White team defeated the Red team, 28-21.

“I thought it was a really good, competitive spring game,” Helton said after the game. “From what I understand, we didn’t have any injuries which is a good thing. The players enjoyed it. The fans enjoyed it. Overall, it was a very positive day.”

While the offense was the showcase of the day as WKU fans look for a return to the high-octane offenses the Hilltoppers became known for during Helton’s previous stint on The Hill under then-head coach Jeff Brohm, Clayton White’s defensive units lived up to their billings as the more experienced side of the football.

Cornerback Trae Meadows, a junior college signee who came to WKU this spring, led the way for the White team with seven tackles and five pass breakups while another pair of defensive backs, junior safety Antwon Kincade and freshman corner Beanie Bishop added interceptions for the Red team.

“Defensively, they’ve been together a little longer. The offense has come a long way, and they will continue to develop,” Helton added.

Rising sophomore quarterback Davis Shanley led the White team on a pair of scoring drives as he threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. For the dual threat quarterback, the new offense has been an opportunity for that position group to let the ball sail downfield more this spring.

“It’s always fun throwing the ball down field as a quarterback,” Shanley said. “If we can complete them and they are high-percentage throws, we’ll keep doing it. But, we have a lot of other weapons in this offense besides just the deep ball that we can show too.”

That usage of the deep ball will only help the Hilltoppers’ secondary who get to practice against in every single day according to Bishop.

“We had a lot of competitiveness, and a lot of players got better today and over the course of spring ball,” Bishop said. “(Getting turnovers) is a big emphasis for us. It’s No. 1 on the board.”

WKU kicks off the 2019 football season at home on Thursday, August 29 against Central Arkansas.