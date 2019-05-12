Hilltoppers Clinch Berth in 2019 Conference USA Baseball Tournament

For the first time since joining the league prior to the 2015 season, WKU Baseball has clinched a berth in the Conference USA Tournament. The eight-team, double-elimination championship will take place from Wednesday, May 22 to Sunday, May 26, as MGM Park will host the event for the third consecutive year.

Standing at 15-9-1 in C-USA play thus far and with 30 total games scheduled in the league's regular season, the Hilltoppers are guaranteed to finish above UAB (9-17), FIU (10-16), Charlotte (10-15-1) and Middle Tennessee (11-15). The Blue Raiders' 7-3 loss to the Panthers on Saturday afternoon was the berth-clinching result.

WKU had its Saturday game at Louisiana Tech postponed, as the Hilltoppers and Bulldogs will conclude their weekend series on Sunday, May 12 with a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Per league rules, both games in the twin bill will be scheduled seven-inning contests.

In his fourth year at the helm, head coach John Pawlowski has led WKU to a 24-22-1 record with six regular-season games remaining, already matching the 2015 (24-28) and 2016 (24-30) campaigns for the most overall wins since the Hilltoppers joined C-USA. The 15 league wins are also the most, surpassing 2018's mark when WKU finished 11-18.

The entirety of the 2019 C-USA Baseball Tournament will be streamed on ESPN +, with the championship game to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Overtime Sports will serve as the organizing party; it is a sports management company which played an integral part of the planning and opening of MGM Park, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers, double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The ballpark, which opened in June 2015, has 5,000 fixed seats with room for an additional 800-1,000 fans in berm seating.