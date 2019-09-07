Hilltoppers defeat Panthers 20-14

After a tough loss to the start the season, WKU proved they could bounce back against FIU.

The Hilltoppers defeated the Panther 20-14 Saturday night in Miami. The victory gives WKU their first win of the season and a perfect start to conference play.

Quarterback Steven Duncan finished the game 19-33 for 241 passing yards, as well as a touchdown and two interceptions.

Running back Gaej Walker tallied 100 yards on the ground, making him the first Hilltopper since Ace Wales in 2016, to open a season with back-to-back 100-yard performances.

Next up for WKU will be the Louisville Cardinals on September 14. That game will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff.