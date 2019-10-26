Last minute Marshall field goal ends Western's perfect conference record

Trailing 23-7 midway through the third quarter, WKU would battle back to tie the game late in the fourth. The Hilltoppers couldn't complete the comeback as the Herd would hit a 53-yard field goal in the closing seconds to win the game 26-23.

The loss snaps Western's 4-game winning streak and ends the Hilltoppers perfect conference record.

Marshall would jump out to an early 14-0 lead after Western turned the ball over on back to back offensive possessions.

After trailing 23-7, the Hilltoppers would score on its next three possessions with touchdowns by Ty Storey and Gaej Walker, as well as a field goal by Corey Munson.

In the closing seconds, Justin Rohrwasser would hit a 53-yard field goal to give Marshall the victory.

Storey finished 31 of 43 for 292 yards passing and a touchdown run. Walker had 102-yards on the ground with a touchdown. Luck Jackson recorded his second straight 100-yard game, catching 16 passes for 168 yards.

WKU is now 5-3 this season and 4-1 in Conference USA.

Next up for the Hilltoppers is a home game against Florida Atlantic on November 2.