Hilltoppers hold off Blazers, remain perfect in conference play

Ty Storey threw two touchdowns in his first start of the season, and the Hilltopper defense picked off four passes from Alabam-Birmingham as WKU took down the Blazers 20-13.

The Blazers would jump out to a 10-3 lead in the second quarter after a touchdown run by UAB's Spencer Brown.

WKU would respond with a touchdown pass from Storey to Joshua Simon to even the game at 10-10.

The Hilltoppers would find the endzone once again in the fourth quarter when Storey connected with Jahcour Pearson to give WKU the lead for good.

In his first start, for the injured Steven Duncan, Storey finished with 189 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers defense has an impressive outing against UAB. After failing to snag an interception in the first three games of the season, WKU picked off four passes from Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston. Kyle Bailey led the team with two, while Jeremy Darvin and Trae Meadows each had one.

The Hilltoppers will be back on the road for their next game against the Old Dominion Monarchs on October 5.