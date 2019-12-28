Hilltoppers take Top Golf in Dallas

Winning a bowl game and having fun while doing it are the main goals for WKU Football while in Dallas for the First Responder Bowl.

After wrapping up the team's first practice in Dallas Saturday afternoon, the Hilltoppers headed out to Top Golf.

The event allowed the players to take a break from football and have some fun together as a team.

"We're having a great time," quarterback Steven Duncan said. "Being around these guys is one of the biggest blessings of my life. Being in this atmosphere where we got the LSU game on, we got guys shanking shots left and right."

The trip to the driving range was a first time experience for many members of the team.

"It's a lot of new stuff I'm getting to do," wide receiver Marcus Floyd said. "We're loving it."

It was clear to see a good number of Hilltoppers we're experts when it came to the game of golf. However that didn't stop them from having a good time.

"I kinda got that little baseball swing for me," safety Devon Key said. "So it didn't really work out compared to the golf swing but I got a few decent hits in."

The Hilltoppers will hit the practice field one Sunday for one last practice before they kickoff against Western Michigan at 11:30 a.m. CT on December 30.