Hilltoppers to Host Pro Day at Diddle Arena on Oct. 9

For the second straight year, WKU Hilltopper Basketball will host a Pro Day to showcase its players for NBA scouts at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena, head coach Rick Stansbury announced Friday.

Scouts from all NBA teams and media are welcome to attend the Pro Day, which will be a credentialed event and is closed to the general public.

WKU hosted the first official Pro Day in program history at Diddle Arena last season, drawing more than 20 NBA scouts from nearly as many teams to Bowling Green.

The Hilltoppers caught the attention of the NBA often in 2018-19, with 350-plus scout visits home and away, including as many as 40 at once. They routinely drew double-digit scouts for home games at Diddle Arena.

WKU is 7-3 against the Power Five over the last two seasons and has won 47 total games over that span. The Hilltoppers return four starters from a 2018-19 squad that won 20 games and advanced to the Conference USA championship game for the second straight year.

Those starters include sophomore center Charles Bassey, the reigning Conference USA Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year. Bassey, who entered the 2019 NBA Draft without an agent before withdrawing and returning to school, was recently named a Preseason First Team All-American by Lindy’s Sports and Street & Smith’s Basketball Yearbook. He was also a top-five finalist for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award.

Also returning are junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth – an All-C-USA Third Team selection a year ago – along with redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage and junior guard Josh Anderson. Senior forward Matt Horton and redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Gambrell are back from last year’s team as well.

Entering the fold this season are several transfers, including graduate senior guard Camron Justice from IUPUI, senior guard Kenny Cooper from Lipscomb, redshirt junior forward Carson Williams from Northern Kentucky and redshirt junior guards Eli Wright from St. John’s and Patrick Murphy from Martin Methodist College.

The Hilltoppers have also added three freshmen in guards Jordan Rawls and Jackson Harlan, as well as forward Isaiah Cozart.

WKU ranks third in NCAA history in regular-season league titles (42), seventh in 20-win seasons (45), eighth in all-time winning percentage (.660) and 16th in all-time wins (1,795).

The program has a storied history at the professional level with 35 NBA Draft picks and 20-plus former Hilltoppers currently playing pro ball in the United States and overseas. In Stansbury's first three seasons at WKU, all nine outgoing seniors have earned the opportunity to play professional basketball.