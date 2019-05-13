Hilltoppers to Open 2019 Paradise Jam Against Bowling Green

WKU Hilltopper Basketball will face Bowling Green in its first game of the 2019 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, the tournament announced Monday.

The Hilltoppers will face Bowling Green at 8 p.m. CT Friday, Nov. 22 in the first round of the 20th annual event. All games will be played at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas and will stream online at FloHoops.com.

The eight-team event is a single-elimination bracket with each team playing three games.

Other first-round matchups include Valparaiso vs. Grand Canyon, Fordham vs. Nevada and Illinois State vs. Cincinnati.

Losing teams will compete in their second game the following day, Saturday, Nov. 23. Winning teams will have a one-day break before facing off in the semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 24. All teams will return to the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on Monday, Nov. 25 for the final days of competition.

WKU will face either Illinois State or Cincinnati in its second game depending on the outcome of its matchup with Bowling Green. That contest will either be at 7:30 p.m. CT Nov. 24 in the semifinals or 5 p.m. Nov. 23 in the consolation bracket.

The championship game is slated for 8 p.m. Nov. 25.

The Hilltoppers are 23-10 all-time against Bowling Green, most recently winning 62-52 in Diddle Arena on Dec. 3, 2014. WKU is 6-0 at neutral sites against the Falcons.

As for its potential second-round foes, WKU is 12-6 all-time against Cincinnati and 1-3 against Illinois State.