Hollingsworth Named USBWA National Player of the Week

The recognition for WKU junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth’s big week continued Tuesday, as he was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Hollingsworth is the first Hilltopper to ever earn the USBWA’s National Player of the Week honor.

As the Conference USA Co-Player of the Week, Hollingsworth was nominated for the weekly award, which was chosen by a representative of the USBWA board of directors from a list of Division I conference players of the week.

Hollingsworth, a 6-foot-2 guard from Lexington, Ky., averaged 32.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a split of two overtime games against the top two teams in C-USA last week.

In Thursday’s 95-91 win over Louisiana Tech, Hollingsworth poured in a career-high 43 points in 44 minutes to keep WKU's hopes for a regular-season title alive. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-7 3-pointers, and was 17-for-19 from the foul line.

With WKU down 15 with 3:23 to play, Hollingsworth scored 17 points over the rest of regulation, including a game-tying three with two seconds left. His 43 points were the eighth-most ever by a Hilltopper and the most since 1971, as well as the ninth-most ever by a C-USA player.

On Sunday, Hollingsworth followed up with a team-high 22 points with four steals in WKU's overtime loss to conference champion North Texas.

Hollingsworth and the Hilltoppers (19-10 overall, 12-5 C-USA) wrap up regular-season play at FIU at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Miami, Fla.