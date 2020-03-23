Hollingsworth, Savage Selected to NABC All-District Teams

WKU Hilltopper Basketball’s Taveion Hollingsworth and Jared Savage were honored Monday as NABC All-District 11 selections by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Hollingsworth was selected to the First Team, while Savage was chosen for the Second Team. District 11 is made up of the teams in Conference USA, and voting is conducted by member coaches in the association.

Hollingsworth’s honor marks the third straight year WKU has had a first-team NABC selection, following Charles Bassey in 2018-19 and Justin Johnson in 2017-18.

Hollingsworth was also named to the All-Conference USA First Team this month.

He averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 35 minutes per contest during the 2019-20 season. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 84.3 percent from the free-throw line (150 of 178).

In the last six games of the season, Hollingsworth averaged 23.8 points per game. The Lexington, Ky., native ranks 18th in WKU history in career points, eighth in career games started and career minutes played, and 10th in career free throws made.

Savage was previously honored as an All-Conference USA Third Team and All-Defensive Team pick.

The redshirt junior from Bowling Green averaged 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He tied for fifth in the league in both rebounding and blocks, and ranked third in defensive rebounds.

Savage was one of 14 players in the nation with at least 213 rebounds, 37 steals and 33 blocks this season.

District 11

First Team:

Javion Hamlet, North Texas

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

Bryson Williams, UTEP

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU

Second Team:

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

Umoja Gibson, North Texas

Devon Andrews, FIU

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Jared Savage, WKU