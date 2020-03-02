Hollingsworth named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week

After turning in one of the top individual efforts in Conference USA history, WKU junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth was named the league’s Co-Player of the Week on Monday.

This is Hollingsworth’s second Player of the Week award and WKU’s fifth of the season, which leads the conference.

Hollingsworth averaged 32.5 points in a split of two overtime games against the top two teams in the league last week.

In Thursday’s 95-91 overtime home win over Louisiana Tech, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard poured in a career-high 43 points in 44 minutes to keep WKU’s hopes for a regular-season title alive. He made 11 of 18 shots from the field, 4 of 7 3-pointers and 17 of 19 free throws.

After WKU fell behind by 15 with 3:23 to play, Hollingsworth scored 17 points over the rest of regulation, including a game-tying 3 with two seconds left.

His 43 points were the eighth-most ever by a Hilltopper and the most since 1971, as well as the ninth-most ever by a C-USA player.

On Sunday, Hollingsworth had a team-high 22 points with four steals in WKU’s overtime loss to North Texas.

Across the week, the Lexington, Ky., native averaged 42.5 minutes per game, as well as four rebounds, three assists and three steals per outing.

Hollingsworth and the Hilltoppers (19-10 overall, 12-5 C-USA) wrap up regular-season play at FIU at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Miami, Fla.