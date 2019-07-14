Hot Rods Take Two From Timber Rattlers on Sunday Afternoon

The Bowling Green Hot Rods completed a pair of victories over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, completing Saturday’s suspended game to a 6-4 victory, which was followed by an 8-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods moved to 55-38, 16-7 in the second half, ahead of Monday’s series finale, where Bowling Green will look for the sweep in a contest that has a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

Saturday’s game was suspended after six-and-one-half innings of play with the score tied 3-3 and picked up with the bottom of the seventh on Sunday afternoon.

When play resumed, Freisis Adames took the mound for Wisconsin and walked Jordan Qsar to begin the frame. After a pop-up, Osmy Gregorio extended his hitting streak to 14 games in dramatic fashion. Gregorio turned around a 3-2 pitch and deposited it over the left-field wall, giving Bowling Green a 5-3 lead with his fifth home run of the season.

In the eighth, though, Nick Padilla entered the game and allowed a leadoff triple to Yeison Coca. After two walks, Padilla was lifted and Joel Peguero inherited a base-loaded, no-outs situation. Following a fly out, Peguero unloaded a wild pitch, scoring Coca. After a walk re-loaded the bases, Peguero struck out the next two batters, preserving a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Hot Rods picked up an insurance run as Jonathan Aranda led off with a single, moved to second on a balk, then to third on a flyout. After a strikeout, Aranda came home when Adames threw a wild pitch to make the score 6-4. Peguero returned to the mound in the ninth and finished off a 6-4 victory which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Alan Strong went 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out six in a no-decision. Chris Muller (1-4) went 1.0 inning, allowing a run on two hits while striking out three to earn his first win. Padilla failed to record an out, allowing a run on a hit and two walks. Peguero worked the final 2.0 innings, hitting one and striking out two without allowing a hit, earning his eighth save.

In game two, Wisconsin got off to a fast start against Bowling Green starter Easton McGee. With one out, Korry Howell and Tyler Dillard lined back-to-back doubles, giving the Timber Rattlers an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, though, Bowling Green bounced back against Wisconsin starter Scotty Sunitsch. Ford Proctor was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, which was followed by a fielder’s choice. Aranda then lined a 1-1 pitch over the right-field bullpen for a two-run homer. BG would add one more as Connor Hollis walked, then scored on Grant Witherspoon’s RBI double, making the score 3-1, Hot Rods.

Two innings later, the Hot Rods extended the lead again against Sunitsch. After two walks and infield single loaded the bases with two outs, Jordan Qsar doubled off the right-field wall to score two runs. Erik Ostberg followed with his first hit of the season, a two-run single that put the Hot Rods up 7-1.

Sunitsch gave way to Chad Whitmer, who allowed another run in the fifth. After a pair of walks, Ostberg came through with another hit, this time a single to center that brought home Tony Pena, giving Bowling Green an 8-1 lead.

Wisconsin struck for a run off McGee in the sixth as Gabriel Garcia led off the inning with a home run, but McGee was able to finish the inning with no further damage. Nathan Witt came on in the seventh and threw a pair of scoreless innings, which was followed by a scoreless ninth from Nick Sprengel that capped off an 8-2 win.

McGee (7-3) went 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out four while earning the win. Witt threw 2.0 scoreless innings, walking one and striking out one. Sprengel threw a scoreless ninth, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Notes: Gregorio extended his hitting streak to 15 games…His home run in game one was his first since May 24 at West Michigan…In game one, Hollis recorded his 10th multi-hit effort…Alvarez recorded the 200th hit of his career in the second inning of game one…Aranda has an eight-game hitting streak…He also recorded his third multi-hit game in game one…Aranda record his second multi-RBI contest in game two…Qsar recorded his first multi-RBI effort in game two…Witherspoon recorded his team-high 22nd multi-hit game in game two…Ostberg picked up his first multi-hit and multi-RBI game…Strong recorded his ninth quality start (tied for the team lead) and his third in a row…He also allowed his 10th home run of the season, the most on the team…Padilla failed to record an out in relief, the second time a Hot Rods has done so this season (also Chris Gau on April 9 at Lake County)…McGee tied his career high in victories with seven…That also is the highest total on the team…He also threw his fourth-straight quality start…Bowling Green has had five games suspended this season and won four of them…BG is now 16-8-4 in series this season…The Hot Rods are 32-17 at home…They're 45-27 against right-handed starters…Bowling Green is 18-5 in day games…The Hot Rods will finish the series against Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch…RHP Caleb Sampen (6-3, 3.07) will start for Bowling Green against Wisconsin RHP Adam Hill (6-6, 3.93)…Tomorrow will be Merchandise Monday, featuring select discounted merchandise at the Body Shop team store…Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.