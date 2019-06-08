Hot Rods-White Caps Rained Out on Saturday

The Bowling Green Hot Rods and West Michigan White Caps contest scheduled for Saturday, June 8 has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a double header on Sunday, June 9, beginning at 12:05 PM with gates opening at 11:30 AM. Game-two will begin approximately 30-minutes following the conclusion of the first contest, both of which will be seven-inning games.

The Hot Rods are looking to capitalize on a 10th inning walk-off win on Friday, where Wander Franco singled on the first pitch in the bottom of the 10th to drive in the game-winning run. Following Sunday’s double header, West Michigan and Bowling Green will conclude their four-game series with a 12:05 PM first pitch on Monday. The home stand continues on Tuesday as the Hot Rods welcome in the Fort Wayne TinCaps for a three-game set.

Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app. All games include a pregame show that starts 15-minutes prior to first pitch.