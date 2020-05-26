Hot Rods to open Reinhart Club as restaurant

Fans will soon be able to head back to Bowling Green Ballpark, just not for baseball games. On Friday, May 29, the ballpark will open the Reinhart Club as a restaurant for a one-night event.

The Reinhart Club typically acts as a restaurant on game nights. With no games for the foreseeable future, the Hot Rods were looking for ways to connect with fans and utilize the ballpark.

"Once the governor lifted the restrictions on restaurants the idea was why don't we do it as a one night special and launch it as a restaurant," Eric Leach the Hot Rods General Manager and COO said.

The special night will have two seating times. The first from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and then from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Club usually holds 225-250 people. However, with restaurants only allowing 33 percent occupancy, the club will only allow 60 people per seating time. Those who wish to attend must make a reservation to attend the event.

"We want to be able to make sure we can sit people in an orderly fashion and also get their food out in a timely manner," Leach said. "With us not being a normal traditional restaurant we also want to make sure we're prepped and ready for the volume of people."

To make a reservation call 270-901-2121.

The menu will include three appetizer options as well as five main entrees and a specialty dessert, Funnel cake Sundaes. The house club burger, as well as shrimp tacos, are some of the menu options.

Leach said the is looking into making the restaurant available once a month in the future.

"Obviously under normal circumstances, we run this as a private event area," Leach said "Without Hot Rods Baseball and without that revenue we have to be creative. We need to do things to utilize the ballpark."

